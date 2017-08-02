Brew Crew remains perfect with win over Trash Talkers

Get me some calcium stearate, tapioca

dextrin and titanium dioxide!

by Than Acuff

Thank you KBUT and thank you longtime KBUT DJ Bonnie Chlipala for playing My Sharona by the Knack Tuesday afternoon. That song is both horrible and totally awesome.

I started thinking, what kind of a name is Sharona? Maybe the protagonist was actually a woman named Sharon but Sharona rolls off the tongue so much smoother than Sharon. But then the Internet, in all of its glory, directed me to a story by NPR explaining that Sharona is a real woman, Sharona Alperin. In fact, she was around the age of “16 or 17” when lead singer for the Knack, Doug Fieger, first saw her. Fieger was 26 years old at the time when they met and he then wrote this song, which might explain this borderline inappropriate stanza given her age.

“Never gonna stop, give it up, such a dirty mind

I always get it up, for the touch of the younger kind

My, my, my, aye-aye, whoa!

M-m-m-my Sharona

M-m-m-my Sharona”

This one is a gem as well.

“Come a little closer, huh, a-will ya, huh?

Close enough to look in my eyes, Sharona

Keeping it a mystery, it gets to me

Running down the length of my thigh, Sharona”

I can only imagine when Sharona brought Doug home to meet her dad. Then again, it was 1979, and there is a chance that Sharona’s dad was exceptionally hip, or incoherent, and merely said, “Nice to meet you Doug, you kids have fun tonight,” while walking upstairs and singing the words to My Sharona only to come to the realization what the words actually are.

“Running down the length of my thigh Sharona… NOOOOOOOO!!!!”

Speaking of KBUT, Buzzman is back on the radio again. It’s as if the entire volunteer DJ staff has exited the valley the past two weeks and handed the board to the Buzzman, in perpetuity.

Love hearing the Buzzman on the radio.

And speaking of buzzing, the Brew Crew continued to buzz saw their way through the regular season racking up their 13th win of the season, out of 13 games, Tuesday night when they ran over the Trash Talkers 20-8 at Tommy V Field.

As I have often said, it didn’t have to be that bad, at least not at the start as the Trash Talkers did some damage to themselves as well.

The Brew Crew built a 4-0 lead in the top of the first as Rob Houston stretched a single to shallow center into a triple and scored on a sac hit RBI by Krystal Ramsey. Nick Velasco and Gerry Heal followed with a couple doubles to score another run and then Tyler Williams cleared the bags with a two-run inside the park home run (ITPHR).

The Trash Talkers scored two in the bottom of the first as Connor McGuire doubled and scored when Jules Frerichs stepped to the plate in just her socks to stroke a RBI single down the first base line. Dave McGuire pushed another run home with a single but a base running miscue ended things right then and there.

The Brew Crew followed with another four-run inning as Chris Wiig cracked a solo ITPHR, Molly Keating one-upped Wiig with a two-run ITPHR (ALWAYS play deep on Molly Keating!), Houston tripled again and Ramsey gave the Brew Crew an 8-2 lead with another RBI hit. Velasco looked to go yard, as he often can, but got under it to send a ball so high to deep left field that Connor had time to mull over coastal Italian recipes he will be preparing at a new restaurant in Springfield, Illinois before making the catch.

Trash Talker Erik “Turbo” Ervin showed how it’s really done crushing a solo home run over the fence in right center but that was all she wrote, whoever she is, for the Trash Talkers as the game started to slip away. Which is too bad really because barring a couple errors, both in the field and on the base path, and a couple of other avoidable mistakes it could have easily been a 4-4 game at this point.

But that’s all part of the game and the Brew Crew starting rolling through the next couple of innings. Ian Baird cracked a RBI double, Keating hit her second two-run ITPHR of the game (ALWAYS play deep on Molly Keating!), Houston joined in with a solo ITPHR and the Brew Crew were out front 12-3. Velasco found the sweet spot for a solo shot, Gerry Heal doubled and scored on a triple by Tyler Williams and Baird returned to the plate for a two-run ITPHR, their fifth of the game.

Krista Hildebrandt drove a RBI single up the middle and Paul Moscatelli kept the rally going after an error by the writer (yours truly) on a foul pop kept him alive to single and score on a double by Keating. Houston closed out the crushing with a RBI double (great to see an Airhead finding his stroke on a winning team, HUDFW would be proud!) for a 20-4 lead.

The Brew Crew defense did their job as everybody earned a free taco for their effort, but the Trash Talkers are no quitters (rehab is for quitters). As all good trash talkers do, they had the final say, sort of, scoring three runs in their final at bat. Frerichs continued her shoeless magic with another single to lead off and scored on a RBI single by Hollywood. Turbo doubled to score another Trash Talker and then Greg Hise popped a two RBI single for one last word before the Brew Crew put an end to it to remain undefeated.