Run up Crested Butte Mountain for Living Journeys fundraiser

Racing for a cause

by Stan Cola

Trail runners, here is an opportunity to test yourself while raising money for a great local non-profit, Living Journeys. Living Journeys raises money to provide support to those living with cancer in the Gunnison Valley. The Summit Hike on Saturday, July 29 is one of Living Journey’s primary fundraising events that funds financial grants, emotional support and enrichment for individuals living with cancer and their loved ones.

In addition to the Summit Hike, Living Journeys and Synergy Athlete are joining forces once again to present the Living Journeys half marathon on Saturday, July 29.

The course is 13.1 miles long, ascending from 9,370 feet in elevation to 11,472 feet. Participants start at the base of Crested Butte Mountain Resort and climb through aspen stands and alpine meadows along single track. The steepest two miles of climb just before reaching the top of the Silver Queen lift travel along gravel service roads. At the top, racers turn back down the mountain 2.3 miles before returning to single track heading north through deep evergreen forest and open meadows.

After a four-mile descent the trail climbs yet again for a little less than a mile. Once the short climb is finished, racers are rewarded with a three-mile downhill finish through scenic alpine meadows bursting with wildflowers, aspen groves and scenic vistas. Runners complete the loop finishing at the base of Mount Crested Butte. Recover under a tent while enjoying brunch and beverages. Pay a little extra and treat yourself to a lift ride or give it to a loyal fan who can ride the lift while you run, and meet you a the top.

There will be five aid stations located at approximately 3.5 miles, at the top of the Silver Queen lift at 5.7 miles, 8.0 miles and 10.3 miles. Cups will be provided at the base and the top of the Silver Queen, while all other aid-stations will be cup-less.

Registration: While the free fundraising race option deadline has passed, there are still plenty of options to jump into the race for a great cause.

$60 for The Complete Race Experience: A perfect summer’s day at Mount Crested Butte including registration, schwag and brunch with organic fruits, foods and award winning beers from Eddyline Brewery.

$75 for the Complete Race and Ride: Race, recover and ride the Silver Queen lift to the peak. One lift ticket included may be used for you after the race, or may be given to a fan who can ride to the top of the racecourse at 9 a.m. and cheer you on at the top of your ascent.

Race packets for participants can be picked up either Friday, July 28 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Synergy Athlete 123 Elk Avenue or Saturday, July 29 at 7 a.m. at the race start at the base of the Red Lady Lift under the tent.

The half marathon is also the second race of the Eddyline Trail Running race series. For more information or to register check out www.livingjourneys.org or contact info@livingjourneys.org.