Brush Creek housing proposal in the spotlight (again) this week

Meetings with the town and the county

By Mark Reaman

It is a busy end of the week for The Corner at Brush Creek. The Crested Butte Town Council will be meeting with the development team for a work session on Thursday, November 30. The Gunnison County Planning Commission has scheduled a tour for Friday morning before returning to Gunnison to further discuss the project under its sketch plan review process.

The Thursday Town Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is meant to provide the Gatesco team with an opportunity to present their sketch plan proposal to the council and for council members to ask questions of the team.

On Friday morning, December 1, the Planning Commission will do a valley-wide site tour to look at a variety of properties with buildings of comparable size or scale in the valley. They will be starting in Gunnison at 10 a.m. and looking at three sites in Gunnison, then will proceed to CB South, Brush Creek, Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte at the courthouse.

The afternoon planning commission session will begin at 1:30.

Gatesco is proposing a development of 240-rental units on the property located south of Crested Butte at the corner of Brush Creek and Highway 135. The proposal has drawn significant fire for its density and impacts on the upper valley.

All of the meetings are open to the public.