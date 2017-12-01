Mayoral forum next week

Send us your questions

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte mayoral race is on until December 19. Ballots will be mailed to town voters starting November 27. Voters get to choose between former Town Council members Chris Ladoulis and Jim Schmidt, who topped the four-man race for mayor on November 7.

The official election day is December 19. All ballots must be returned to the town clerk by then, and will be counted after 7 p.m.

The Crested Butte News and KBUT radio are teaming up to hold a mayoral forum on Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mallardi Theatre at Second and Elk. We anticipate it will last about an hour and be broadcast live on KBUT.

We are asking that people send in questions that will be asked of the two remaining candidates. We ask that the questions set up differences between the candidates. After the regular election, we know both candidates see affordable housing as something that needs to be addressed. Both want the town to be more “green” and both want a permanent solution to the Mt. Emmons mine situation. What else do you want to know from these two leaders?

So please send potential questions for the mayoral candidates to either editorial@crestedbuttenews.com or chad@kbut.org.

The forum will be on the stage of the Mountain Theatre holiday production, so that should add an element of interest. People are welcome to attend and the theatre’s bar will be open. That too could add to the “interestingness.” See you there or email us a question.