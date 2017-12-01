Missing teen located in Grand Junction

Multi-agency search comes to close

By Aimee Eaton

On November 16, police in Grand Junction, Colo., made contact with a teenager reported missing from Crested Butte earlier this year, according to Mt. Crested Butte chief of police Nate Stepanek.

The nature of the interaction is protected under the Colorado Open Records Act, and a spokesperson from the Grand Junction Police Department commented that it was unknown whether the teen had returned to Crested Butte.

Annaliese Frame, age 17, was last seen on the evening August 31 in the Crested Butte True Value parking lot. The Mt. Crested Butte Police Department worked with detectives from Grand Junction and Montrose to organize a search for Frame, who was considered a “juvenile runaway.”