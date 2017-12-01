Sustainable Tourism Committee appointed

Commissioners happy to get this going, but not thrilled with “stork” moniker
By Toni Todd
Gunnison County commissioners officially appointed members to the newly formed Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee (STORC) last week. The committee’s mission will be to address the impacts of tourism and recreation on local communities and public lands and find ways to mitigate or reduce those impacts.
STORC members represent a wide variety of stakeholders from throughout the county. They include the following representatives from various organizations and government entities:
Gunnison County, John Messner
City of Gunnison, Mallory Logan
Town of Crested Butte, Paul Merck
Town of Mt. Crested Butte, Nicholas Kempin
Town of Pitkin, to be determined
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Chris Parmeter
U.S. Forest Service, Matt McCombs
Bureau of Land Management, Elijah Waters
National Park Service, Bruce Noble
Gunnison-Crested Butte Tourism Association, John Norton
Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association, Bruce Allen
Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Erica Mueller
Western State Colorado University, to be determined
The committee members at large are:
Dave Ochs
Ben Breslauer
Christie Hicks
Kevin Alexander
Tim Kugler
Navid Navidi
Noel Durant
Joellen Fonken
County commissioner Jonathan Houck said he was impressed with the list of applicants, and said he expects there to be plenty of opportunity for those who applied but were not selected to participate in the process by engaging as members of subcommittees formed by the greater STORC to address specific areas.