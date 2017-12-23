Suspect in Custody following threatening statements made at Gunnison High School

Gunnison County, Colo. – Earlier today, a suspect was taken into custody following threatening statements made at Gunnison High School. Officers arrested Patrick Robinson without incident near his residence in Gunnison County. Officers also arrested Edward Quinn IV near the residence due to non-related bond condition violations.

At approximately 9:20 am this morning, Robinson, an employee of the Gunnison RE1J School District since 2001, entered Gunnison High School and made threatening statements that caused alarm. Staff alerted authorities and all RE1J schools immediately went on “lock out” as a precaution. “Staff and students quickly and professionally followed protocol, and staff was in constant contact with local law enforcement. At no time were students in direct danger, and we tried to communicate with parents in a timely manner,” said Doug Tredway, Gunnison RE1J Schools Superintendent. All schools were reopened after Robinson’s arrest.

“Local law enforcement and the schools train and communicate for these situations. Having a rapid response plan for the schools helps to ensure student and staff safety while law enforcement can look into the situation and determine a proper response,” said Gunnison Police Chief Keith Robinson. Today’s arrests were made following a coordinated effort between law enforcement officers from Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, City of Gunnison, Crested Butte Marshal’s Office, Mt. Crested Butte Police Department, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Robinson was booked into the Gunnison County Jail for interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions, which is a Class 1 Misdemeanor, and his bond for the charge will be $1,500. Quinn was booked for a bail bond violation and a protection order violation, and his bond will be $60,000.

For more information, contact the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 641-1113 or the Gunnison Police Department at (970) 641-8200.