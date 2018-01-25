Irwin helipad public hearing slated

Eleven looking for county approval for helipad

By Kristy Acuff

Eleven Experience will present its case for adding a helicopter pad to Scarp Ridge near the Irwin townsite at a public hearing before the Gunnison County Planning Commission on Friday, February 2 in the Crested Butte Town Council chambers at 1:30 p.m. The board will then take public comment on the proposal.

If approved, the helicopter pad would serve to transport clients to the Irwin cat skiing operation but would not be part of a heli-skiing operation, according to Eleven officials. As part of their evaluation of the proposal, planning commissioners will conduct a site visit to the location of the proposed helipad on the morning of the public hearing, February 2.