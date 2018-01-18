Local man using deceased woman’s credit card was arrested on Monday

CB investigation solves the case

By Mark Reaman

A Crested Butte marshal’s investigation has led to the arrest of a local Crested Butte South man who has been charged with multiple counts of identity theft.

Crested Butte deputy marshal Dan Batteiger received a complaint regarding unauthorized credit card use on a recently deceased local woman’s card on December 23 of last year. The complaint originated from the woman’s son, who found charges on her card after her death. Seven unauthorized transactions took place over several days for varying amounts, all under $300.

Batteiger initiated a detailed investigation, following up with various vendors to get video footage that resulted in identifying 37-year-old Michael Wayne Geheb, a family friend of the deceased woman, as the person responsible for the fraudulent use of the credit card. According to a press release from the marshal’s office, deputy Batteiger obtained arrest and search warrants for Geheb.

On Monday, January 15 at about 2 p.m., officers with the Crested Butte Marshal’s Department, Mt. Crested Butte Police Department and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Crested Butte EMS, served a search warrant at 351 Blackstock Drive in Crested Butte South. Officers safely secured the residence and discovered that the sole suspect in the investigation was not present. While clearing the house, Batteiger discovered a location where he believed the suspect was working. Officers proceeded to a job site in Meridian Lake, where they took Geheb into custody without further incident.

Geheb was transported to the Gunnison County Detention Center on $10,000 bond, where he was booked with: seven counts of identity theft, a fourth degree felony; seven counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a second degree misdemeanor; seven counts of theft between $50 and $300, a third degree misdemeanor; and one count of criminal possession of a financial device, a first degree misdemeanor.

A hearing in Gunnison District Court on Tuesday kept his bond at $10,000. His next court appearance is set for February 23.