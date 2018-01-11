Mt. CB manager returns to office

Joe back to work

By Aimee Eaton

Mt. Crested Butte town manager Joe Fitzpatrick is back in the office this week after an extended leave of absence for medical issues.

Fitzpatrick, who has been in his current role for 13 years, said he was thankful for all the support from the town and the community during his absence, and while he wasn’t quite up to 100 percent, he was excited to get back to work.

While he was out, Fitzpatrick said he especially missed working with the Town Council and the many boards and commissions that make the town run. In addition, he said he has missed the individuals and projects that make working in Mt. Crested Butte so interesting and rewarding.

“I look forward to fully reengaging with the Mt. Crested Butte Town Council and town staff, and all the people involved with Gunnison County government activities,” he said.

During Fitzpatrick’s absence, town finance manager Karl Trujillo filled the seat as town manager, a job that can come with some pretty large shoes.

“Let’s just say I am glad he is back,” said Trujillo. “Now I can catch up with my work.”

From all of us: Welcome back, Joe.