Mt. CB struggles to find potential council members for April election

Two petitions complete, one still to be finished

By Aimee Eaton

The April election for four new Mt. Crested Butte Town Council members will likely be canceled.

As of January 22, the deadline for potential candidates to return signed petitions for election, only two confirmed candidates had thrown their hats in the ring. A third petition has yet to be finished, but town clerk Jill Lindros said the candidate, Steve Morris, has until January 29 to complete the process. Sitting council members Lauren Daniel and Todd Barnes both completed valid petitions.

“Unless someone files a write-in affidavit between now and 5 p.m. on Monday we will most likely cancel the election,” said Lindros. “Based on Steve getting his petition in, the election will be canceled by resolution at a future meeting, probably on February 20.”

Lindros said Morris, Daniel and Barnes would be sworn in to the council after April 3, when the election was scheduled to occur. At that point the town will begin advertising for an appointment to fill the remaining two-year term that will run through April 2020. If the seat is not filled in 30 days, the council will need to call a special election.