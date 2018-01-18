Phone outage at Gunnison Valley Hospital

1/17/2018

Statement to Public – Press Release Gunnison Valley Hospital

On the afternoon of 1/17/2018 a contractor severed the Gunnison Valley Hospital phone line bundle. All external public phone lines are inoperable, however, internal phone communication as well as internet/email remain functional. We are assured by the contractor that we are in an emergency status for expedient repairs. We unfortunately do not have a timeline for when our system will be operable again.

We currently have a patch in place that allows our public direct dial lines to be forwarded to cell phones that can receive and return phone calls. The following directory lists the numbers that are being temporarily forwarded to cell phones for critical departments within our facility. This system will be in place by the evening of 1/17/2018 and will remain in effect until proper repairs are made. Feel free to call these numbers as usual during business hours. Our Emergency Department Line is open for calls 24hrs a day.

There is no interruption to any service that Gunnison Valley Hospital provides. All inpatient and outpatient services are operating as normal. The capability of Emergency Services is not impacted by this outage. Please continue to make appointments, visit the hospital and utilize the facilities as normal.

If you experience a busy dial tone or come to a voice mail, feel free to call back or leave a message. We appreciate your patience and understanding as there may be delays in responding to your messages.

As always, dial 9-1-1 in the event of any emergency