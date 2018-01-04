Profile: Kayce Barnett

by Dawne Belloise

As you walk into the Crested Butte Marshal’s Office you’re immediately drawn to a large glass jar of peppermint patties and greeted by a broad smile beaming from office manager Kayce Barnett. It’s a friendly, non-intimidating atmosphere, keeping in tune with the Crested Butte flavor.

Kayce is the first contact many people have when the need arises to seek out the law enforcement services. Examples: A young tourist comes in asking if anyone found his wallet since he now has no ID to get on the plane in three days. A local arrives with a wallet found in the snow, all cash and cards intact. A concerned couple, confused as to which side of the street they were supposed to park on, asks for clarification about why they received a ticket. Kayce answers questions for people who call in with everything from car accident reports to queries about fingerprinting.

“It’s one extreme or another,” Kayce smiles. “It’s either nothing, calm and quiet, or it’s chaotic.” She greets them all with an effervescence that is probably uncommon in cities. “She’s our glue,” one marshal says of Kayce’s ability to hold everything together for the team. And she’s the author of what is definitely one of the most popular features in the Crested Butte News, Busted in the Butte, the weekly local police report. Her sense of humor keeps it in the comically entertaining Buttian style when appropriate, but emphasizes seriousness when needed.

And why marshals and not police? “The difference between a marshal and a police officer is only a term,” Kayce explains. “Marshals are only in historic towns with fewer than 1,500 population. There’s around 14 towns in Colorado with marshals instead of police.”

Kayce’s father was in law enforcement in the FBI, and her mom is Kathy Barnett, aka Lou, aka Lew, who is a long-time local in Crested Butte. Kayce grew up in Cincinnati, and has one younger sister. “My parents were very involved with our daily lives and our extracurricular activity. I played soccer for years, from the age of five through about 15. Then I played JV softball for a couple of years,” she notes. Her childhood was peppered with the normal parental rules and boundaries that she says, “We knew not to break. When I was 15, my parents had a law enforcement party to go to and a boy I knew drove me home from work.” She was a hostess at a restaurant. Fortunately, no one was hurt when he wrecked the car but, she grins, “The EMTs had to call my dad at this police party to come get me.”

Kayce’s mom came to Crested Butte after a 1975 adventure with friends. Her mom loved it and stayed for a year, and later brought her family back to the area. Kayce was ten years old when she first visited and they returned two years later.