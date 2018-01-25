Robinson court appearance next month

February 13 court date

By Mark Reaman

The man whose actions resulted in a district-wide lockout of schools in Gunnison and Crested Butte last December has a court appearance scheduled for February 13. Patrick Robinson, 44, a former Re1J school psychologist, is charged with one count of Interference with School—Credible Threat, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The incident occurred the morning of December 21 when Robinson allegedly came into the Gunnison high school and made what was interpreted as a potential threat. He left the school saying he was headed to Crested Butte. That kicked into action the school district’s emergency operation plan and the schools in both Gunnison and Crested Butte went into “lockout status.” Crested Butte was put into the more serious “lockdown” status for a while when it was believed Robinson was headed to the Crested Butte Community School.

Law enforcement officers went to his residence late morning on January 21 and after some discussion, arrested Robinson. He was taken to the Gunnison Detention Center where he was charged and given a bond of $1,500. He is scheduled to appear in Gunnison County Court on Tuesday, February 13 at 4 p.m.