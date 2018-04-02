Adaptive Sports Center to break ground on new building in spring

Mt. Crested Butte approves proposal

By Aimee Eaton

One of the final hurdles for the construction of the Adaptive Sports Center’s new Kelsey Wright building in the Mt. Crested Butte base area has been cleared.

The Mt. Crested Butte Town Council voted unanimously last week to approve the final Planned Unit Development proposal for the building, which will be located where the Trailhead Children’s Museum currently sits.

“We still have a lot of balls in the air, but if it all goes smoothly we are prepared to break ground right in the middle of April,” said ASC executive director Chris Hensley. “Construction is anticipated to last 13 months and we will not stop until it’s finished.”

While Hensley is confident in the ASC’s ability to begin construction this spring, fundraising for the building is still under way. Recently, said Hensley, the Daniels Fund awarded a $150,000 grant to help construct the building, which upon completion will allow the ASC to double its capacity while maintaining a high-quality experience for its participants and securing the organization’s future.

“This major gift gives us great momentum as we work to meet a $2 million challenge grant from the town of Mt. Crested Butte Downtown Development Authority,” said Hensley.

“Thanks to contributions from the Daniels Fund and many other organizations and generous individuals, we will be able to improve the quality of the experience we provide, empower more people with disabilities, and ensure we’re around for decades to come.”

The ASC needs to raise another $250,000 this spring to realize the challenge grant. Donors have contributed more than $12 million to date to construct the facility.

Naming opportunities are still available for major gifts, and every donor will be recognized inside the building. To learn more about donating, go to www.adaptivesports.org/KWB.