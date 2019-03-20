20 Years Ago Today forces man to move from valley (April Fool’s)

“My God, I’m still doing the same thing”

by Sheila Vaughn

Local man Bill Nebitt had just finished skiing the same line on Coney’s, was seated in his same chair, with his same dog and reading the paper Thursday afternoon when it hit him like a bolt of lightning.

As he made his way through the photos, headlines and cameos, he was turning to the classifieds but paused, as he always does, at the 20 Years Ago Today column only to see a picture of himself one afternoon after skiing Coney’s.

“My God, I’m doing the same thing,” Nesbitt said to himself.

He promptly stood up, walked outside and got into his Toyota truck and left, never to be seen or heard from again.