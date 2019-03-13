Benchtalk: March 15, 2019

CBAC Fireside Chat

The Crested Butte Avalanche Center is hosting another Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 19 at the Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum. A forecaster will discuss the current state of the snowpack and then Craig Hall will give a presentation on the wild times of the Colorado First Tracks Heli Skiing operation from “back in the day.” Doors open at 6 p.m.

CB Arts Fest hosting local student artist Thursday

The Crested Butte Arts Festival will host Emelie Elkins, a Crested Butte Community School (CBCS) senior, in her first art show this Thursday. The Crested Butte community is invited to celebrate this young artist at 326 Elk Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. As an artist since early childhood, Emelie uses charcoal to showcase the vivid beauty of the human figure in visually pleasing pieces that represent everyday life. Emelie uses art as a safe place for expression and relaxation and leaves the message of her art to the interpretation of the viewer. As a senior, she seeks to pursue her passion for art and design as she moves forward into college.

Local big-game meeting scheduled for Gunnison March 25

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff will meet with the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 25 to discuss big game in the Gunnison Basin. The meeting will be in the north ballroom of the student center on the Western Colorado University campus. CPW wildlife managers will present the big-game license recommendations in GMUs 54, 55, 551, 66 and 67 for the 2019 hunting seasons. CPW terrestrial biologist Kevin Blecha will talk about the current status of the deer, elk and pronghorn herds in the basin. Blecha will also provide an overview of the various ongoing studies of ungulates in the area. Hunters and anyone else interested in Gunnison Basin big game are invited to discuss issues and ask questions.

Farm to Film event on March 21

The Crested Butte Film Festival and Mountain Roots Food Project join together to present a night of food and entertainment on Thursday, March 21. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. at The Depot with wine and cocktails from Buckel Family Wines and Montanya Distillers. Join your friends and meet new ones, then settle in for an organic, farm-to-table dinner from Dana Zobs at Crested Butte Personal Chefs. As the dinner winds down, hike, ski, snowshoe or cat ski over to the Center for the Arts for a silent auction at 7:15 p.m. and the showing of the award winning, back-to-nature, organic farming film, The Biggest Little Farm at 8 p.m. Tickets for “Dinner and a Movie” are $50. They can be purchased at cbfilmfest.org or at the Center. Tickets for just the 8 p.m. film are available at both those locations and at the door.

Birthdays:

March 14- John Hickey, Renee Wright, Sue Navy, Laura Welch

March 15- Caren Caroll, Carolyn Helm, Lisa Smith, Nina Madden, Chris Wiig, Greg Wiggins, Kevin Reinert, Ben Reaman

March 16- Mary Haskell, Kent Laskin, Skyler Miller, Heather Connor, Russ Karaus

March 17- Jana Alperen, Liam Loflin, Brooks Miller, Debbie Holmes

March 18- Patty Pike, Elizabeth Tharp, Kelly Bigelow, Cam Bain

March 19- John Tharp, Max Faust, Kyle Boyle, Sean Norton, Brian Levine

March 20- Elizabeth Becker, Shayla Wilson, Mikey “Shorts” Oulich, Laurie Voegeli, Devin Murray

