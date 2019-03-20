Benchtalk: March 22, 2019

The Al Johnson is this Sunday

That’s right, 45 years of dropping the knee. The 45th Annual Al Johnson Memorial Uphill/Downhill Telemark Ski Race is Sunday, March 24. Conditions couldn’t be much better so if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s now. Pre-registration is available at the Alpineer until Friday, March 22 at 6 p.m., day of registration and bib pick up is Sunday, March 24 at the Brick Oven 8-9:30 a.m. Proceeds to benefit the CBAC. Let ‘em run!

Punker Than You

Punker Than You 7 is this Saturday, March 23 at the Talk of the Town from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. We finally have all bands scheduled and ready to shred! As most of you know, this event was created in honor of our brother Jeremy Worrell who left this world on 4/1/2012. He was a true punk rocker, a lover of the outdoors and a bad ass mother fuc*er! As always, we have fabulous raffle prizes and a $15 cover at the door. Tickets are only available at the door the night of the show. Can’t wait to crack your ribs in the pit punkers!

Free journaling workshop offered by Living Journeys

Cancer patients, survivors, and supporters are invited to a free workshop on journaling, offered through Living Journeys. The workshop, “Write Your Way into Healing,” will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at Living Journeys Community Space (300 Belleview Ave Suite A) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please RSVP to info@livingjourneys.org.

First Ascent Coffee Roasters nominated for a 2019 Wright Award

The Wright ultimately celebrates the Rocky Mountain mindset in showcasing real people, real work & real communities. The Wright recognizes outdoor-inspired founders and companies. Twelve companies are selected each year from a group of over 100 peer-nominated businesses to contend for The Wright Award. The official celebration is slated for May 2. Congrats!

Move the Butte Movie Screening

If you missed seeing Move the Butte 2019 last month, now you can watch it with all of the performers on the big screen. The Move the Butte Movie Screening will take place at the

Majestic Theatre

on Wednesday, March 27.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

and showtime is 7:45 p.m. Admission is just

$5 at the door—and free for MTB dancers



Kindergarten registration coming up at CBCS

Kindergarten registration for the 2019/20 school year is on Wednesday, April 3 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Crested Butte Community School. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization records. For the upcoming school year, kindergarteners must be five years old by September 30. The kindergarten entry date will change to August 1 starting in the 2021/22 school year.

