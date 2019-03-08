Friday, March 8, 2019
Home » News » CBMR lift update Thursday, March 7

CBMR lift update Thursday, March 7

March 7, 2019 236 Views 

Crested Butte, CO – March 7 –The Silver Queen Express Lift at Crested
Butte Mountain Resort will not operate today due to heavy snow and high
winds overnight. Skier access to the High Lift will be available by hiking
from the top of the Paradise Express Lift, only once CBMR Ski Patrol has
mitigated the terrain.

We will continue to send updates on the status of the Silver Queen Express
as it becomes available.

-Zach Pickett
Senior Specialist, Communications
Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Check Also

Met Rec figuring out both TV and recreation future

But the soap opera won’t end by Mark Reaman Despite ongoing tension and animosity among …

Admin Login | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Crested Butte News, Inc. All Rights Reserved.