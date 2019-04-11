Benchtalk: April 12, 2019

Coming up at the CB Center for the Arts

This week at The Art Studio is Easter Paint Your Own Pottery (Saturday, April 13) then the Crested Butte Film Festival presents Andy Irons: Kissed by God (Thursday, April 18). The April session of Creativity and Cocktails: Leather & Liquor takes place (Tuesday, April 23) and the final session of Art for Ages 11-14: Beaded Jewelry (Wednesday, April 24).

The Early Days of Gunnison

Duane Vandenbusche will present a slideshow: The Early Days of Gunnison at the Western Colorado University Ballroom at 7 p.m., April 17. Admission is free and prizes will be given out. Many pictures of early day Gunnison will be included.

Call for Artists

The Crested Butte Creative District (in partnership with the Town) has released two calls for artists/requests for proposals for the new Town Park Sculpture Garden and a Destination Sign for Town Park. Please visit www.cbcreativedistrict.org/opportunities for more information about the projects and to apply. Proposals are due by May 17, 2019.

Passover Seder with Rabbi Hillel Katzir and Congregation B’nai Butte

B’nai Butte Congregation and Rabbi Hillel Katzir will be hosting a community Seder/potluck on Saturday, April 20th at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Condos in Mt. CB in the conference room. Please RSVP to Leslie Elfenbein by email: Lbme01@yahoo.com by 4/14/2019.

Gunnison Art Center Intro to Wheel Throwing—Single-day classes

Have you always wanted to experience throwing on the wheel but did not know if you wanted to commit to a six-week class? Then this class is for you, at the Gunnison Arts Center on Fridays, April 12 and May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. with instructor Abra Karbin. This class will give you the opportunity to spend time in the GAC’s clay studio, become acquainted with their equipment and learn the basics of wheel throwing. The fee is $60 per session and $51 for GAC members; all supplies are included. Pre-registration is required.

Peer services to help with mental health issues in Crested Butte

The Center for Mental Health is offering a new program free to the public: Peer Services. A peer is a caring community member who has walked through his or her own journey with mental health issues and is there to help you find your way through difficult times. Unlike therapy, a peer guides you from his or her own personal experience and can meet you for fun activities like walks, Nordic skiing, or coffee around town. Peers can address substance use issues, depression, anxiety and more. For more information call or text (970) 596-6287.

