Benchtalk: April 5, 2019

School of Dance presents spring performances Thursday and Saturday

Cuteness alert! “Outer Space” is the theme of the performances being put on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 6 at 6 p.m. Zoom away to Outer Space with dancers in grades 3 to 5. Their hip-hop, tap, jazz and ballet skills will certainly wow you—and, of course, bring you a smile. They are always a favorite and we are so happy to close this ski season with a dance through the galaxies. And don’t forget “At The Beach” featuring the community’s tiniest dancers as they walk on sunshine and sail the seas right at the close of our ski season. Our three-year-olds through grade 2 dancers bring to life sand crabs, mermaids, sand pipers and other ocean creatures Thursday, April 4 at 5 p.m. with their dazzling skills in ballet, tap and hip-hop.

Center for the Arts happenings

This week at the Center is the Watercolor & Wine Series featuring ‘Spring Awakening’ (Thursday, April 4) then Front Country wraps up the winter live shows (Friday, April 5). The final session of Exploring and Excavating Your Story with Shelley Read for insightful tips to get that story project started or completed takes place at Evolve (Monday, April 8) and the Stepping Stones 30th Annual Art Show Opening Reception & Performance is this week (Tuesday, April 9).

Teens On Stage at the Mallardi Cabaret

She Kills Monsters is a production that you catch this weekend and by all accounts the play is great. Closing weekend is this Friday and Saturday night at 7:30.

Learn about the Aberdeen Quarry on April 13

The Aberdeen Quarry in Gunnison County was a big player in the early history of Colorado. It would be hard to find anyone that knows more about that story than Dr. Derek Everet, who will give a presentation on the history of the quarry on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Taylor Auditorium at Western State University. This promises to be a very entertaining and informative program—primarily about the Aberdeen Quarry located about 10 miles south of Gunnison on South Beaver Creek.

League of Women Voters speaker to talk about human trafficking

You are invited to hear Sara Bratton Bradbury speak on the topic of human trafficking in Colorado. There will also be updates of current bills in the Colorado state legislature. The meeting is open to the interested public. The LWV meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the conference room of the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, 210 W. Spencer Avenue.

Mark your calendars for the CB Devo Bike Swap

The inaugural CB Devo bike swap will be held May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crested Butte Community School. They will only be accepting bike-specific gear that is in good condition. No garage junk, please, and donations are welcome. In an effort to attract high-quality bikes, Devo will be collecting only a 20 percent or a maximum of $100 for each sale. Questions? Please contact Adam at events@CrestedButteDevo.com.

