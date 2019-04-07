Todd Barnes resigns as mayor of Mt. C.B.

Janet Farmer takes the reins

By Katherine Nettles

Mt. Crested Butte’s former Mayor Todd Barnes officially submitted his letter of resignation to the town on March 28, and during the April 2 meeting that followed the town council appointed Janet Farmer in his place. She will hold the position until the next town election in April of 2020.

After nearly 17 years of public service, Barnes wrote that “It has come time for me to move on. Family and business constraints have become too much and something has to give.” Barnes offered his willingness to assist “from the sidelines should the need arise,” and suggested he might be able to serve the town again in the future.

Lauren Daniel will continue as mayor pro tem, and nominated Farmer as mayor citing “her dedication to the council, her ability to communicate and report back to the council.”

Daniel and Nicholas Kempin were also nominated for the position by their fellow council members, and Farmer prevailed with four votes. “The women are in charge!” proclaimed Farmer, embracing Daniel. The council plans to appoint a new council member at its April 16 session.