Benchtalk: May 17, 2019

Want a Twister or Teo chair? Save the date…

Save the date and get to the Adventure Center early to purchase your piece of Crested Butte Mountain Resort history. On Sunday, June 2, CBMR will sell the former Twister and Teocalli Lift chairs, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the CBMR Adventure Center. One hundred fifty chairs will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, with one chair per person. CBMR officials are still working out details of cost. All proceeds will benefit the EpicPromise Employee Foundation and the Crested Butte Land Trust.

Stuff at the Center

This week, the Center’s Literary Arts Department hosts Raising the Dead: Using Creative Nonfiction to Bring History to Life (Saturday, May 18 at 2 to 5 p.m., $45) at CB Mountain Heritage Museum. The Visual Arts Department presents Creativity and Cocktails: Beaded Jewelry & Beverages (Tuesday, May 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $50). Crested Butte Magazine’s Summer Release Party takes place (Wednesday, May 22 at 5 p.m.) at Public House followed by a Crested Butte Film Festival showing of the acclaimed film Blindspotting (Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m., $12).

Historical film to play at Town Hall

Russ Lallier’s film Deep Blue Sea will be shown on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Crested Butte Town Hall, 507 Maroon Avenue, in the council chambers. This film travels west from Gunnison on the Denver & Rio Grande Western rail line, past the four towns of Iola, Kezar, Cebolla and Sapinero. All of those towns are now lost under Colorado’s largest body of water, Blue Mesa Reservoir. Jump on board and travel back in time and relive the railroad operations that took place west of Gunnison, Colo., through photos, film clips and interviews that will unlock the secrets that are hidden under the water.

Slate River Working Group open house Thursday

If you’re interested in floating the Slate River this summer, please join the Slate River Working Group this Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. at the Depot to learn about the 2019 Slate River Floating Management Plan. You’ll learn about new projects and initiatives happening in the river corridor this summer, as well as floating parameters and river etiquette to help keep it wild. Pizza and refreshments are provided. More information can be found at www.cblandtrust.org.

Birthdays:

May 16- Patrick Seifert, Will Sands, Kevin VanHorn, Bob Starr, Alia Sahr and Ayla Sahr

May 17- Joy Cunningham, Caroline Fairbanks, Jim “Whitey” White

May 18- Charlotte Camp, Marion Elizabeth Frame, Isabel Young, Ashton Malory, Bob Bernholtz, Tim Egelhoff

May 19- Reed Meredith, Joe Garcia, Matthew Evans, Mason Pruett, Calla Fenlon, Michael Mollison

May 20-Ellie Penney, Tracy Smith, Jill van Tiel, Danielle Talbot, Frank Nunes, Mark Hochraden, Kiley Sahr, Stephanie Clark, Charles Young, Ivy Walker, Maeve Murray, Brian Brown

May 21- Erica Hogan, Jerry Deverell, Mary Frame, Bobbi Pogoloff, Katherine Hargrave, Henry Sunter, Andrew Hadley, Cayla Vidmar, Stephanie Blewett

May 22- Glenda Harper, Jennifer Oberling, Rita Wengrin, Colton Parr