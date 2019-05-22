Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Tobacconist burglary being investigated

May 21, 2019 65 Views

On Wednesday May 1st at about 11:00pm the Crested Butte Marshal’s Office investigated a burglary at the Tobacconist in Crested Butte. A suspect broke a window, entered the business, and left with over $1000 of stolen goods. The Crested Butte Marshal’s Office is seeking any information that can help further this felony investigation. Please direct any inquiries to Deputy Marshal Peter Daniels at pmdaniels@crestedbutte-co.gov, or 970-349-5231.

