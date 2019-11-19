Roaring Judy burglaries solved

Man arrested in Delta for a crime wave

By Katherine Nettles

A 25-year-old man was recently arrested in relation to several reports within the Roaring Judy subdivision including burglary and motor vehicle theft, and for additional reports in Montrose that indicated mail theft.

Kevin Rust was arrested on October 9 in Delta and soon after admitted to one burglary within the Roaring Judy subdivision, according to Gunnison County undersheriff Scott Jackson.

The suspicious activity began in September when someone hiking trail 813.2A found some scattered paperwork near an abandoned vehicle. The sport utility vehicle had gone off the road, off trail and gotten stuck among large rocks and trees, where it remained embedded.

It later appeared that Rust had taken the vehicle from an acquaintance, “perhaps sort of a friend,” according to Jackson. The papers in and near it were matched to a different person, a resident of Roaring Judy who had previously reported a burglary on his property back in August. Aside from the receipts and other documents, the stolen property had included a laptop, a bicycle and an iPad with carrying case.

Then additional reports came in from Roaring Judy as well.

“We had what we believed were a couple of burglaries in that area, and about two dozen supplemental reports between Gunnison County and Montrose, where [Rust’s] storage unit was searched,” said Jackson. These reports included one of a missing jewelry box and one of missing binoculars from a parked vehicle.

Once arrested, Rust admitted to breaking into one home and taking the computers, papers and bicycle. He also admitted to helping himself to the use of someone’s vehicle, but not to the other home or car.

The missing jewelry box ended up being found within the reporting party’s home, in a case where the resident possibly forgot its location. The party who had reported the stolen binoculars was unsure if the binoculars had been taken while their vehicle was parked in Crested Butte or elsewhere. And Rust never admitted to that theft, as he did to the first.

“So we did not tie the other report to this,” said Jackson. “It really was a twisted case.”

Rust was arrested on a warrant and charged with second degree burglary; aggravated motor vehicle theft; possession of a financial transaction device (such as stolen checks or mail); criminal possession of an identification document; violation of bail bond conditions; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; driving under revocation; and littering of public or private property.

“He may have been breaking into mailboxes in Montrose,” said Jackson.

Rust was held on a $15,000 bond and has had preliminary advisory meetings with a hearing set for Gunnison County Court on November 21.

Ultimately, it appears the area is safe from the concerns many residents were experiencing within the Roaring Judy subdivision. Jackson said there was a lot of concern and people in this otherwise peaceful neighborhood were worried during the weeks following the first report.

“The sheriff and I met with several people up there who were talking about security measures they could take… but now it’s been solved,” said Jackson. “Our investigator did a nice job with this case and putting it all together.”

As for the SUV, it may still be in the same location near 813.2A and at one point the owner was reportedly considering helicopter extraction.

“It’s going to be a challenge to get that out of there,” said Jackson.