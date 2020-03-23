County Update: 3/19 11 a.m.

3/18 11 a.m. update from the County:

Due to the winter storm, our drive-in screening center is closed today. We are working on alternate options. We ask that if you were supposed to get screened today, NOT TO SHOW UP AT THE HOSPITAL. Instead, if your symptoms are worsening, please call the call center at 970-641-7660. If it is an emergency, call 911.

If you are symptomatic, but otherwise ok, please self-isolate and self-report at www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19

If you are symptomatic and worsening, please call the call center. 970-641-7660

We ask that you not show up to the screening site until you call first.

If it is an emergency, please call 911.

Primary Information Sources

www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19

Gunnison Health and Human Services Facebook page

We are beginning to see the growth in treatment phase of this pandemic in our community. We cannot stress enough the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of this disease. We MUST adhere to the Public Health Orders so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system.

By the Numbers

As of 10AM, we still had 13 positive, 9 negative, and 50 pending tests. We would like to remind everyone that the positive tests do not reflect the incidence in our community. This document, which is also posted on our website, will be updated live with information.

As of 9:45 AM we have 330 people self-reporting symptoms.

General questions can be sent to callcenter@gunnisoncounty.org.

We have set up a google form for the construction and lodging exemptions.

If you know of a business that is not in compliance, please fill out this form.

Volunteers

The volunteer effort in this has been incredible.

If you have not yet signed up, please use the volunteer sign up form at www.gunnisoncounty.org/covid19 under the volunteer tab.

Services

Special Shopping Hours for At-Risk

Safeway will be allowing shopping for the elderly, immunocompromised, pregnant, and other people with health conditions on Tuesday and Thursday 7-9 am. We are working for hours at the other grocery stores for similar programs.

Senior Meals Young at Heart

Full lunch is available to seniors Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays for pick-up or delivery. We ask that folks order in advance as much as possible – advance orders call (970) 641-8272 and leave name, phone number, date of meal, and how many meals requested. OR call before 9AM on the day you would like a meal: (970) 641-2107.

Gunnison Country Food Pantry will continue to provide food assistance to those-in-need during the current emergency. Please call 970-596-6700 and volunteers will help arrange food delivery. For food pickup, please call the Food Pantry directly at 970-641-4156 as this system is subject to change.

Senior Transportation Dispatch

For those who are isolated due to positive test results, awaiting test results, or are ill or taking care of those who are ill, or for those who are elderly and isolated at home, there is a grocery and prescription delivery service available. To connect to this service, please contact the Senior Transportation Dispatch at 970-596-6700. Deliveries are available Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. It operates with the City Market Click-List program. If you haven’t used this program before the dispatch center can assist with getting your order placed. Please plan your orders to last for a week or more so that we don’t clog up the service with small frequent deliveries.

The Click-List system has limited capacity. If you are under 60, in good health and able to do your own shopping, please refrain from using this system to leave room for those who really need it.

RE1J Meals

Free meals for kids 18 and under!

CBCS Starting Monday March 16th

Free sack breakfast and sack lunch available for pick up at Crested Butte Community School

Monday- Friday, 8 am to 9 am

Drive-through/walk-up at Pick-up/Drop-off Loop in front parking lot



GCS Starting Monday March 23rd (after spring break)

Free Sack breakfast and sack lunch available for pick up at Gunnison Community School

Monday- Friday. 8 AM to 9 AM

Drive-through/walk-up at Elementary Pick-up Loop

For more information please contact Kristen Osborn, Director of School Nutrition

kosborn@gunnisonschools.net (970) 641-7714

The following patients with COVID-19 symptoms are asked to please call the call center at 970-641-7660.

Healthcare workers

Employed in public safety occupation (e.g., law enforcement, fire fighter, EMS)

Part of an illness cluster in a facility or institution (e.g., healthcare, school, corrections, shelters)

With severe lower respiratory illness (hospitalized or fatal)

With worsening symptoms

Older than 60 years

With underlying medical conditions

Pregnant women

Had contact with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient

Please take care of your friends, family and neighbors. Our community is coming together to fight this thing, and we can only do it if we watch out for each other.