Gunnison County records death associated with coronavirus

“We will get through this…”

by Mark Reaman

The Gunnison County department of Health and Human Services on Monday confirmed that a Crested Butte man died in connection to the coronavirus on March 13. Members of his family confirmed over social media that the male in his 50s was longtime local Mike Larson.

Gunnison County coroner Michael Barnes said the official cause of death was “complications of COVID-19.”

Larson was tested for COVID-19 after he had passed away and the test results took more than a week to be returned. The test result came back positive on March 23.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and entire community,” said Gunnison County director of public health Joni Reynolds. “Gunnison County has recruited a talented and tireless team to help inform and treat the public during this global pandemic, and we’re working nonstop to prevent another death in our community related to COVID-19.

“We recognize these are trying times,” she continued in a press release. “However, in a region known somewhat for its collective grit, I am confident — with the full cooperation of the Gunnison Valley community — that we will one day get through this crisis.”

As of Monday, Gunnison County was reporting 37 official positive cases, 41 negative cases with 58 tests still pending. More than 400 people in the county have self-reported by symptomatic.