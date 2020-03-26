WHO IS BEHIND THE MASK?

Local medical professionals and volunteers stepped up to help run the North Valley COVID-19 screening site at the Crested Butte Community School on Tuesday, March 24 where they dealt with 48 vehicles. Pictured are Nicole Stone, Nicole Savarese and Amy Anderson who gathered initial information from people who came to the drive through. The Crested Butte screening site is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.