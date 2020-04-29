Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Arraignment in traffic death put off until June, plea entry expected

By Katherine Nettles

Crested Butte resident Erik Klemme, who faces charges for his part in a three-vehicle accident that happened last August and resulted in two deaths, was scheduled for a plea hearing on April 23. The hearing was continued to June 23 at 2:30 p.m., at a time when officials hope to conduct court hearings in person rather than managing cases with conference calls or video.

Klemme has been charged with two counts of class one misdemeanors for traffic violations based on the Highway 50 accident in which he was involved. Donovan Moss, the driver of one car, was killed in the accident and his wife and passenger Kaycee Moss died later as a result of her injuries.

