CB council moves Slate River annexation into the final phase

Next several meetings will focus on new subdivision

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte Town Council has begun the homestretch of annexing the Slate River subdivision north of the town. The council on Monday, April 6 set in a motion a series of resolutions, ordinances and public hearings to conclude the annexation possibly as early as next month.

The council continued the Slate River annexation public hearing until May 18. It was pointed out this was the fifth time the public hearing had been continued as negotiations between the town and the developers continue.

Council approved a resolution finding that the Slate River subdivision is eligible for annexation. They discussed several ordinances and set them for public hearing over the next several meetings.

“We want to make it clear that the public still has opportunity to comment on the proposed annexation,” said community development director Michael Yerman. “People can go to the town website and there is a webpage where people can officially comment. They will also continue to have opportunity to speak at meetings.”

“This is the beginning, not the end of the annexation,” concurred town attorney Barbara Green. “Citizens are encouraged to comment.”

Yerman said there remain some items still being worked out between town and the developers but he expected them to cross the finish line shortly.

Developer Cameron Aderhold of Cypress Equities, the company behind the subdivision development, told the council via Zoom that he appreciated the town staff who have worked for years with the developers in good collaboration.

Citizen and regular council attendee Kent Cowherd asked where parking would be for people using the sledding hill and what future facilities were being planned for the sledding hill area.

Yerman said there was adequate parking along Pyramid Avenue for people who wanted to sled. As for facilities, at one time the staff thought the Nordic Center might want a building in the new subdivision. They don’t, so Yerman said any facility is drawn in as a concept.

Green assured the council and Cowherd that any facility development would have to go through the public Board of Zoning and Architectural Review (BOZAR) process.

More discussion of the annexation will be scheduled for the council meetings in April and May.