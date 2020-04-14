County confirms third COVID death in Gunnison County

Gunnison County’s department of Health and Human Services announced its third death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 11.

“We are saddened to announce another loss of life,” said Gunnison County Public Health Director Joni Reynolds. “We offer our deepest condolences to family and friends. The Public Health Order is aggressive and designed to protect the community. We have begun to hit the plateau phase showing that we are slowing the spread of this disease. This tells us that all of you in the community are doing great work staying vigilant.”

More details to follow.