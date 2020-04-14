County issues 6th Amended Public Health Order

6th Amended Public Health Order

On 4/11/2020 Joni Reynolds, Public Health Director, signed the 6thAmended Public Health Order.

This 6th Amended Gunnison County Standing Public Health Order provides some additional clarifications including:

Definitions for Non-Resident and Non-Resident Homeowner (page 6)

Non-residents who are not not physically present within the County are prohibited from entering Gunnison County unless: Expressly permitted by this Order;

Such person(s) are necessary to allow the businesses, events or activities permitted by this Order to continue (e.g., delivery drivers to grocery stores or gas stations, medical personnel to assist in hospital operations, law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of this Order); or Such non-residents: Are residents of Delta, Pitkin, Chaffee, Saguache, Hinsdale, Ouray, Montrose, or Mesa Counties Must enter Gunnison County either: To obtain essential goods and services not otherwise reasonably available to them by means other than by traveling to Gunnison County; or because of geography, have no choice other than to travel through Gunnison County in order to reach a destination outside of Gunnison County; Are otherwise complying with the requirements of this Order and any order of the State of Colorado or the United States; and Depart Gunnison County as soon as is reasonably possible by the fastest and safest available means. Such non-residents are traveling through, but do not stop in, Gunnison County in order to travel to other locations (e.g., a non-resident driving through Gunnison County from Salida, Colorado to reach Montrose, Colorado), so long as such non-residents otherwise comply with this Order and Orders issued by the State of Colorado or the United States.



(Page 10)

Non-resident homeowners who have been physically present within the County for at least 14 days prior to today are permitted to remain in the County so long as such persons comply with the provisions of this Order. These persons are no longer required to submit an exemption request(page 10)

3) Non-resident homeowners who have been physically present within the County who arrived less than 14 days ago are prohibited from remaining in Gunnison County and are directed to return to their out of County place of residence immediately by the fastest and safest means unless (page 11):

a. expressly permitted by this Order;

b. such person(s) are necessary to allow the businesses, events or activities permitted by this Order to continue (e.g., delivery drivers to grocery stores or gas stations, medical personnel to assist in hospital operations, law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of this Order); or

c. the non-resident homeowner receives an express, written exemption from the Public Health Director after providing her sufficient information, in her sole discretion, to ascertain compliance with this Order and to impose additional requirements associated with such exemption.

4) Orders to all residents of Gunnison County who travel outside of Gunnison County for any period of time to isolate and quarantine from all other persons for a minimum period of 7 days. If the person develops symptoms during the 7 day isolation period they are further required to continue isolation until afebrile for at least 72 hours or the entire 7 days, whichever is longer.

4) The Public Health Order does allow the business, events and activities permitted in the order to continue (e.g. delivery drivers to grocery stores or gas stations, medical personnel to assist in hospital operations, law enforcement to assist in the enforcement of this Order).

5) The Gunnison County Public Health Orders control over any executive order issued by the Governor and Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

The non-resident exemption form can be found on our website as well as here.