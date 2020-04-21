County responds to Gov. Polis “Safer At Home” plan

Gunnison County’s Health and Human Services Director Joni Reynolds issued a statement tonight, April 20 in response to Gov. Polis “Safer At Home” plan that is to start next week. Reynolds wrote, “I am sure many of you have seen the announcement made by the Governor this afternoon regarding gradual re-opening of businesses in the coming weeks with restrictions on social distancing. We are evaluating his proposals and dates based on the information attached.”

Reynolds continued, “My plan is to utilize the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials (CALPHO) roadmap along with some additional guidance from Dr. Frieden’s group (“Box it in”) to create the next set of Public Health orders for re-opening the County with a phased approach. While I know that may not sync exactly with the State plan, I do think it’s an appropriate path for our County. I’ll be working with the County Attorney’s this week on drafting revised Public Health orders that will have the broad framework and then outlining the process for gaining Public Health approval. I expect the lead for the business sectors will be the industry workgroups that are already working on the detailed plans for the various business sectors. I’m expecting to have a standard process for reviewing, advising and approving the workgroups detailed plans. We will be sharing timeline information with the industry subgroups as soon as possible to allow time for planning and preparation.”