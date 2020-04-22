Gunnison County health officials confirm fourth death associated with COVID-19

Gunnison County’s department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced its fourth death associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a male in his 70’s.

The individual was admitted to Gunnison Valley Health and transferred to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction on March 18th. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21st.

“It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we are confirming the death of a fourth community member from COVID-19,” said Gunnison County director of public health Joni Reynolds. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the entire community.”

As of 4/22/2020, Gunnison County reported 103 positive cases, 233 negative cases with 9 tests pending.

Gunnison County Health and Human Services urges residents who are symptomatic (but otherwise feeling stable) to self-isolate and also self-report at gunnisoncounty.org/covid19.

Residents who are symptomatic and worsening are urged to contact the county’s Call Center at 970-641-7660 for guidance.

Residents are asked not to show up to the screening site until contacting the Call Center. In emergencies, residents should call 911. For more information about COVID-19 in Gunnison County, including daily updates at 5 p.m., visit gunnisoncounty.org/covid-19.