NEW FIRE TRUCK

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District welcomed the new Tender 2 fire truck last week with an old tradition called the “push-in ceremony.” When fire trucks were pulled by horses, the team would wash the cart and then push it back into the bay. This was the inaugural modern event for the CBFPD. All team members were wearing appropriate PPE during this to include masks and gloves. Once the COVID-19 restrictions are gone, the public is welcome to come see your new red truck.