Resort announces pass holder credit

FROM CRESTED BUTTE MOUNTAIN RESORT: Thank you for your patience as we worked on a plan to honor your loyalty and give you peace of mind for the future.

To address last season’s unexpected resort closure, 19/20 season pass holders will get at least a 20% credit, and up to 80% based on how much you were able to use your pass, to apply toward a pass for next season. Epic Day Pass and Edge Card holders with unused days are also eligible for credits, up to 80%.

To provide you with peace of mind, we are introducing FREE Epic Coverage for 20/21 pass holders, which will provide refunds for certain resort closures, including events like COVID-19, as well as for eligible job loss, injury and more. ​