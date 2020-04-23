Resources available for victims of domestic violence during pandemic

“If your home is unsafe, do not stay there”

By Kendra Walker

With COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in place, the Gunnison Valley community is doing its best to stay home and stay safe. But for some, staying at home doesn’t necessarily mean staying safe. The resulting isolation of the pandemic poses a particularly serious problem for individuals living in an abusive home, and those experiencing domestic violence face a difficult situation of being forced in close proximity to their abuser.

However, despite the Gunnison County health restrictions, people experiencing domestic violence in their home are allowed to leave to get help and get to a safe place.

“We have an exemption to help you escape to safety or relocate out of town,” said Jessica Wurtz, assistant director of Project Hope of Gunnison Valley. “We really want people to know that we are open and they can contact us. If they’re not safe at home the law isn’t going to force them to stay at home. If someone needs help we are here.”

Project Hope supports, educates and provides confidential advocacy to individuals affected by domestic violence, and will help provide counseling, shelter, rental and travel assistance and other resources at no cost to clients in need. The organization has also received several COVID-19 specific grants to help increase their resources. Project Hope serves Gunnison and Hinsdale counties, but Wurtz stresses that they will help folks regardless of county lines. “We know that there’s a big fear in leaving the home and it may feel even more dangerous right now. We recognize that and we hope that people know we are here to help them.”

While Project Hope’s office is not open for clients to visit while the public health order is in place, their staff is still available to answer the phone lines and provide assistance. “We are a confidential agency and flexible in working with people to find the safest line of communication for their situation,” said Wurtz.

And while Project Hope hasn’t seen a spike in domestic violence cases go up in the past couple months, 20 percent of client requests from all of 2020 came in during the first week of the county public health order, said Wurtz. “We’ve seen a significant increase in existing clients reaching out for financial assistance, as well as a bump in existing clients asking for counseling sessions.” Wurtz notes that individuals in an abusive relationship are perhaps facing even more isolation and financial strain right now with job loss, bills and kids at home, and abusers may use the virus as leverage. Project Hope is bracing for possible new clients as stay-at-home orders continue.

Mt. Crested Butte has had one reported domestic assault since the public health order went into place, and Crested Butte Chief Marshal Mike Reily notes, “We have not had any reported domestic violence incidents since March 2.” Neither Mt. Crested Butte or Crested Butte has seen a trending increase in reported domestic violence cases since COVID-19 hit Gunnison County, according to the Crested Butte Marshal’s Department and the Mt. Crested Butte Police Department. However, that doesn’t mean no incidents happened and Wurtz says that it’s likely abuse is continuing or even increasing as victims are less able to report or safely ask for help. Reily says that the Marshals have only seen one reported domestic violence incident/arrest in 2020, and had 11 reported in 2019. Mt. CB has had two reported domestic assault cases in 2020, and nine cases in 2019.

Colorado has seen a significant increase in gun sales during the pandemic; requests for background checks in March doubled over the same time last year, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Wurtz notes that having a gun in an abusive home increases the risk of homicide by 500 percent.

“If your home is unsafe, do not stay there,” said Wurtz. “Call our 24/7 crisis line or office number. All our services are completely free and confidential. You are not alone. There is hope! There is help!”

Ways to contact Project Hope:

24/7 Crisis Line 970-275-1193

(text or call), Office 970-641-2712

Email: info@hope4gv.org

Facebook messenger:

@projecthopegv

Instagram direct message:

@projecthopegv