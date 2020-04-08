We’re proud to announce the “Stay Safe Stay Home” campaign. It’s just as important now to stay home, practice social distancing and support all those working on the frontlines. To kick off this initiative, we’ve asked several local designers and artists to create their own take on this message. Throughout the week, we’ll share three more poster designs – all free to download for personal use. Today’s poster is from local artist @JohnFellows. We invite artists of all ages to create their own posters and share: comment below with your creation, or post on your wall and use the hashtag #staysafegunnisonvalley

Here’s the John Fellow Stay Safe Stay Home Poster. Please respect that this poster is for personal use only.