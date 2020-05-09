COLORFUL TRIBUTE

On Thursday, April 30 KT Folz and Joe Bob Merrit channeled a chalk mural from within their spirits to grieve the loss of Dan Escalante. The mural was placed in the Vinotok fire pit circle that lies within the 4-Way Stop parking lot to represent his year as a Green Man and his love for the community. Once KT and Joe Bob were finished with their portion of the mural, they left chalk, hand sanitizer, and rubber gloves for the public to safely add their chalk offering to Dan.