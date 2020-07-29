Benchtalk: July 31, 2020

Share your art that touches on what is happening in the world right now

Showcase your art created during quarantine, your dramatic images taken during the Black Lives Matter protest and the list continues. Drop off your submissions to the Gunnison Arts Center on Friday, July 31 or Saturday, August 1 during open hours. Submissions are $5 per piece. Open to all levels of artists and all art forms. With questions, contact Alysa@gunnisonartscenter.org.

You can win money this Friday

The Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum had a virtual Black-and-White Ball this year and part of it was a raffle. That raffle is still open for a few more hours so buy some tickets and win a prize. The CB Mountain Heritage Museum will announce its summer raffle winners on Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. Be sure to join them for a Facebook Live event to find out if you won. The museum will be posting the links just 10 minutes before the event starts. Raffle participants have the chance to win a townie bike from the Alpineer, a week’s stay at a Moloka’i, Hawaii Time-Share, a 10 to 14-day time-share stay with VI Resorts or a $500 cash prize. Tickets to join the raffle are available until 6 p.m. on July 31 at crestedbuttemuseum.com. Raffle prizes must be claimed within two weeks of winning or the prize will go to the next winner on the list.

Finding the Well of Your Creativity with weekday classes from the GAC

This writing class at the Gunnison Arts Center for people aged 16 and older begins to lay the foundation for Exploring Your Emotions—for a healthier self, whether you are experiencing stress, fear, sadness. If for you these are murky waters this class is for you. Paige Stewart will instruct the weekday classes—on Tuesdays on Zoom, August 4-25, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursdays in person, August 6-27 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost for the class is $80 and $68 for GAC members. This intensive class has a specific focus on using writing as a tool to create space for creativity and healing to transpire. At the end of this intensive, you will have four unique mediation techniques, the ability to remove limiting beliefs whether mental or emotional, and a set of tools to implement in your own life that allow you to return to your well and draw up ideas and inspiration.

Duane Vandenbusche teaching history online on Thursdays

Join Dr. Duane Vandenbusche (whose birthday it is next Tuesday) for a Gunnison Country Webinar Series every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The 14-part series is sponsored by the Crested Butte Mountain Heritage Museum. Each lecture will be about 35 minutes long. Lectures will address ranching, the Black Canyon, the early days of skiing, coal mining, narrow gauge railroads, the great silver camps, farming, water, placer gold mining, Marble, the Western Slope, Gunnison and Colorado. The zoom webinar is free. Go to crestedbuttemuseum.com for details and to register.

Preschooler story time at OBJ on Fridays

Renee Schmidt, “Nay Nay,” is hosting a free lap-sit story time for preschool-aged children and caregivers beginning on Fridays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. downstairs at Oh Be Joyful Church, 625 Maroon Avenue. The Friday, July 31 topic is “Colors of the Rainbow.” The August 7 story time will be “Hot Diggity Dog.” Space is limited to 11 people, so RSVP online by visiting objc.churchcenter.com/registrations. Story time is completely free and open to the entire community.

Birthdays:

July 30- Jill Norris, Dusty Demerson, Mary Barbour, Marla Covey, Joyce Dalbey, Kim Reichhelm

July 31- Betsy Heartfield, Johnny Biggers

August 1- Brad Ellis, Jerry Garcia, Amelia Rutherford

August 2- Eileen Hughes, Ali Roth

August 3- Marcia Dowell, Claudia Bucholz, Carissa Duncan, Alec Solimeo

August 4- Steve Katzman, Patrick Curvin, Gina Morgan, Susie Schechtman, Duane Vandenbusche, James Law

August 5- Michael Helland, Robyn Zimmerman, Jerry Falkner, Olivia Bray, Dahlila Hickey, Quinn Winter, Frank Kugel

Cameos: What is your favorite place to watch a sunset from?