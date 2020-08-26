Benchtalk: August 28, 2020

The edge of summer…

Believe it or not, September is just around the corner and we should head into the season of gold. The colors will be spectacular next month but that means it is time to get out and take advantage of the end of summer. So find a trail to hike or ride, sit outside on a bench and chat, go camping or just relish in the sun and heat.

Bus parade for Chris is Friday

Retiring Mountain Express director Chris Larsen has seen a few summers in this valley – at least 40 of them – and he’ll be honored for his retirement this Friday, August 28. He’ll get a speech and a gift and best of all a bus parade down Elk Avenue. The parade will start about 4 p.m. so if you’re in town, head over to Elk and give a salute to the guy who has helped keep the painted buses running for four decades. Not sure about the rumor there will be a ‘moon bus’ but it would be appropriate.

UCC Community Assistance Fund

The Union Congregational Church has a fund for anyone experiencing deep need in our community. They know that some people are receiving support amongst us, but some are not. If you are one of those people, please call the UCC. Call either pastor to request support or to donate. Reach Rev. Tim at (970) 209-9306, or Rev. Kelly Jo at (970) 209-1613). Some of the funds are being used to support local immigrants in the valley, but the UCC does have the capacity to assist others. And, if you are in a position to donate to this fund, let them know that as well.

The Center for Mental Health is there for you

The Center Support Line is free and available to our communities 24/7 for anyone feeling stressed or anxious or just needing someone to talk to. Call (970) 252-6220. The website is www.centermh.org/supportline. They are hosting Facebook live “Coping with COVID” chats every Tuesday at noon. Go to: https://www.facebook.com/centermh/. The www.centermh.org/covid19 page has lots of useful behavioral health resources, including information on how to gain free access to the myStrength app for individual use.

Energetic medicine and the Incan tradition of healing workshop

A free workshop introducing people to various modalities of healing to generate continued wellness for all will be held this Sunday, August 30 at 12 Blackstock Drive in Crested Butte South from 3 to 5 p.m. Teacher and Shaman Melissa Rose will conduct the workshop based on the Andean tradition of healing and energetic medicine. The event will be a safe, socially distanced gathering in a beautiful large shady yard. This gathering will also include a group exercise and a healing demonstration. Melissa would like to expand your vision and provide healing techniques to bring wellness and healing to ourselves, our world and to those we love. This is a free event. Go to www.spiritblossom.net for more information about Melissa’s work. RSVP to Melissa at (970) 275-8183.

Birthdays:

August 27- Nancy Wicks, Mick Osmundson, Read Hunker, Kiara Cottrell, Terry Vaughn, Craig Burbank, Monica Harrington, Kay Peterson Cook, Wayde Hollis

August 28- Betsey Friedman, Susan Parker, Charlie Reamer

August 29- Sam Evans, Jon Morrissey, Mary Baim, Scott Moss, Ben Pritchett, Dianna Dickerson, Sierra Brooks, Summer Lambro, Carter Beesley, Olivia Reamer, Lisa Cramton

August 30 – Steve Jennison

August 31- Rene Defourneaux

September 1- Craig Sikes, Josh Roland, Christy Sunter

September 2- Brady Babbitt, Kasey Bussiere, Theresa Henry, Maggie Donahue Dethloff, Joe Fitzpatrick

Cameos: What would you do if CBMR didn’t open for the ski season?