Highway 135 accident

By Mark Reaman

UPDATE: As of 1:15 p.m., all lanes are now open.

As of noon Monday, August 3, Highway 135 remained closed as the Colorado State Patrol dealt with a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one fatality.

According to trooper Josh Lewis, the state patrol received a call about a two-car accident at 8:35 Monday morning at mile post 9 near Almont. The accident was a head-on crash involving a 2013 Volkswagen sedan and a 2019 Chevy pickup that was hauling a trailer.

According to Lewis, one fatality was recorded at the scene and another person was transported to the Gunnison Valley Hospital. No other details were available at the time.

Lewis said tow trucks have been called to clear the scene but there is no estimated time of reopening.

We will update the details as they become available. Our condolences go out to those involved in the accident.