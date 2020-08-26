What if a wildfire started near town?

“It’s good for everyone to be ready in a year like this”

by Mark Reaman

The recent large wildfires in Colorado along with the lack of summer monsoons brought up a harsh scenario that could apply to any mountain town, including Crested Butte: What happens if a wildfire takes off closer to a nearby population center? Local officials have worried for years that this is the most likely natural disaster to occur in the community and they have met for years to stay ahead of the situation.

“The one key thing I have gotten out of the years of meetings on this stuff popped back in my head yesterday when town disappeared in a cloud of smoke,” said Crested Butte chief marshal Mike Reily on Monday. “We only have one big road out of Crested Butte if there is a Wildland Urban Interface [WUI] fire near enough to threaten town. In my estimation, we would need to call for an evacuation early versus waiting, because the smoke will settle, clog our exit and prevent responders from coming to save town. Kind of scary but, if we get a head start on getting people to move down-valley we might have a chance to battle a WUI wildfire and all of the challenges which go with it.”

Scott Morrill, the Gunnison County Emergency Management director, said he’s been looking at the possible scenario for decades. He said the key points are to be aware of a few major things like evacuation routes, where you might shelter if you leave and how to communicate with your family.

“In the wildfire world, you will often hear people refer to the WUI, basically where the community meets the forest,” Morrill explained. “The U.S. Forest Service defines the WUI qualitatively as a place where ‘humans and their development meet or intermix with wildland fuel.’ In normal years, people living in the WUI are at the greatest risk for wildfire, but years like this, that risk zone includes just about all of us, so it would be good for everyone to be ready.”

Morrill emphasized that in a worst-case scenario, the safety of you and your family is ultimately your responsibility.

“The first responders in the Gunnison Valley are highly trained, and work extremely hard to keep us all safe. However, in a large, fast-moving disaster, they are going to be very busy, and those resources will be limited,” Morrill explained. “It is incumbent upon every able-bodied person in the valley to be able to take care of themselves, so that the first responders can assist those most in need.

“Start preparing, planning and practicing now—don’t wait until the disaster is happening. Trying to remember what to take and where it is when the fire is coming over the hill usually does not work well, and could delay you leaving, which is dangerous. If you receive an evacuation notification, GO! Delaying or ignoring evacuation notices puts you, your family and others at greater risk. Further, delaying or ignoring evacuation notifications puts additional stress on the first response systems, and puts them at greater risk.”

When it comes to leaving before a wildfire reaches a community, Morrill said timing is everything. Knowing the route out, which in Crested Butte is likely to be south on Highway 135, is important. “Remember that there will be a lot of traffic, and people will be stressed out, not thinking clearly. It’s possible that first responders will be coming in as you are leaving, adding to the congestion,” he said. “Those with the elderly, sick or disabled should consider leaving prior to evacuation notices. If you live in a one-way in/out community, consider establishing thresholds for leaving before getting an evacuation notification. If you don’t feel safe, you should pack up and leave. Those with RVs, livestock to move, etc., should definitely leave early. Pulling trailers in evacuation situations usually does not end well.”

Knowing where you are going when you leave is also important. Can you stay with friends or family in another community? Are your pets welcome? Identify pet-friendly hotels in nearby communities. And have a backup communication plan in case you get separated from family.

“To the extent possible, have some things packed and ready to go,” Morrill advised. “Obviously, some things can’t be pre-packed, so make a list of those items and where they are located. Medications, charging cords and packs for cell phone, iPads, pet supplies, clothing, important papers, etc. Have a bag with the basics: some snacks, water, sunscreen, flashlights (headlamps are great), paper maps of the area. Make a list on paper of friends and family, with their contact information. Talk about and practice all of this with your family, and your neighbors.

“Don’t rely on technology,” Morrill continued. “Cell towers, and fiber lines can be damaged by the fire or falling trees. During disasters, cellular systems are frequently overwhelmed by the volume of calls, not to mention power outages.”

Public affairs officer with the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Kimberlee Phillips said when it comes to wildfires near communities, it is all about staying aware. “Prepare now and plan ahead. Preparation truly is the key,” she concluded.

A link to the Red Cross emergency prep site can be found at https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html.

Wildfire-specific information can be found at: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/wildfire.html. And https://www.ready.gov/wildfires will also contain good information.