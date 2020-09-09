Benchtalk: September 11, 2020

Wakeup Call

Okay then…dig out the boots and snow scraper and accept that a foot of snow in September is a good thing. That storm that started Tuesday had to be one of the earliest major snowstorms we’ve seen in a long time. Global Weirding anyone? It did give people a chance to start thinking about the next big season and local kids even got a snow day that is extremely rare in Crested Butte…particularly in September.

Vinotok: Oats and Corn!

Vinotok will start Sunday and like most festivals in the valley, be pretty different from the past years. There will be no gathering for a community feast or bonfire. The emphasis will be the alters and using KBUT to get the word out about the meaning behind the festival from 6 to 7 p.m. each day next week. Beginning Sunday, September 13, strike out on a personal walking tour of the installations through “Walking the Way: A Vinotok Pilgrimage,” gathering information and activities along the route. To begin your Walking the Way Vinotok Pilgrimage, first go to www.vinotok.org to download and print a map of all the altar locations. Then, grab a journal and pen, bring a satchel of appropriate offerings, and be prepared with a camera. Oats and Corn!

Watercolor Workshop with Randy Hale; In-Studio.

Join the CB Center for the Arts for unique watercolor workshops led by noted watercolorist Randy Hale. In this in-studio workshop, loosen your brushes while painting whimsical subjects before transitioning to painting landscape elements that include bodies of water. Learn to harness value contrasts, reflections, and negative shapes to create dramatic results. Randy’s teaching is about keeping your brush flowing with plenty of water for spontaneous, fluid paintings. Supply list of suggested materials will be sent upon registration. Register for one or both days. Space is limited to a maximum of 12 participants each day—sign up early and secure your spot. Crestedbuttearts.org. Friday September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. $150

Gunnison County Pioneer Museum holding annual meeting Friday

The Gunnison County Pioneer & Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting on Friday, September 11, beginning at 10 a.m., outdoors at the Pioneer Museum, and all members are invited to attend. The museum is open Fridays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of September, with admission $10 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 7 to 12 and free for those 6 and under. Facemasks and adherence to applicable health guidelines are required for all guests.

Upcoming at the GAC: Beer Steins & Brews via Zoom

Join others at the Gunnison Arts Center via Zoom for a unique evening of ceramics and socializing live on Zoom on Thursday, September 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Students will create their own hand-built beer stein with the assistance of the GAC’s instructor Kit Wijkowski, and while enjoying some unique brews selected by the Wet Grocer. If you’ve never experienced clay before, this is a fun and easy way to get acquainted with ceramic arts. Pieces will be kiln-fired and available for pick-up two weeks after the event.

Birthdays:

September 10- Debra Bird, Levi Parr, Dr. Elliot Brown

September 11- Rose Radziej, Tracy Williams-Hastings, Mike Molitor, Rob Rossman, Maile Cowell

September 12- Norm Dumas, Josie Byron, Taylor Davis, Marilyn Phillips, David Hunt, Jeff Bivens, Annie Parr

September 13- Bruce Winchenbach, Jamie Watt, John Holder, Kirsten Atkins, Cresson Van Winkle, Katie Lyons, Ben and Blake Babbitt, Bruce Winchenbach

September 14- Jamie Starr, Lisa Councilman, Judy Jones, Ashlee Riemer, Erik Berglund, Bill Ewert, Allyson Taliaferro, Scott Crawford

September 15- Meagan Baim, Ryan Boulding, Heidi Montag, Randy Helm, Lizzy Bernholtz, Steve Patrick, Brett Cram, Henrik Hudson, Anne Moore

September 16- Keith Frates, Martin Catmur, Scott Pfister, Kaitlin Councilman, Marilyn Mears, Ryan Oros, Don Smith, Michelle Cowell