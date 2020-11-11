Recognize the positive impact of local community foundations

The Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley (CFGV) will join in a nationwide celebration, November 12-18, to recognize the increasingly important role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.

For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year. CFGV will be highlighting the key impacts made on the Gunnison Valley on their social media channels.

“The work of community foundations connects generosity with community needs. There is a tangible impact that can be seen in the Gunnison Valley,” said CFGV executive director Lauren Kugler. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to find innovative and effective solutions for some of our most challenging social problems and advance opportunities to benefit the people of the Gunnison Valley.”

Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local non-profits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. In 2020, CFGV has raised and awarded $125,000 in Community Grants to 42 organizations and $259,886 in COVID-19 recovery funds to 25 local non-profits and programs. CFGV also serves as a critical resource to the more than 100 non-profits in our community.

As community foundations find solutions for communities of all sizes and geographic locations—it is the collective work of these organizations that will have the most profound impact. This was most evident amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic, where more than $1 billion was distributed by community foundations in response to the crisis. Additionally, community foundations went beyond the money to help their communities adapt during this critical time—supporting charities, schools, non-profits and small businesses through partnerships with public institutions in cities, states and in cooperation with the federal government.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private and non-profit sectors to address community problems. CFGV’s mission is to strengthen and enrich the community through engaged philanthropy, thoughtful grant making, strategic education and collaborative leadership. Learn more at cfgv.org, facebook.com/mycfgv or @mycfgv on Instagram or Twitter.