CB Fire district hiring outside help to investigate work culture

Survey reveals about 10 percent feel there are issues

[ By Kendra Walker ]

Following the concerns about the Crested Butte Fire Protection District’s work environment with the termination appeal of long-time CBFPD volunteer and employee Leah Fischer last month, the district board is evaluating the culture and policies of the district.

CBFPD sent out a survey to employees and volunteers to get a snapshot of the organization’s culture perceptions and chief executive officer Sean Caffrey shared the results with the CBFPD board of directors during their May 11 meeting.

There were 38 total responders to the survey, about half of the district, which currently has 19 full-time employees, one regular part-time employee, 15 part-time reserve employees and 30 volunteers.

When asked, “Do you believe the organizational culture at CBFPD is problematic?” 34 answered no (89.5 percent) and four answered yes (10.5 percent). When asked, “Do you believe the leadership of the CBFPD have created a culture of fear?” 34 responded no and four responded yes.

“The takeaways are that we have a few folks who are concerned and a bunch of folks who think there isn’t a large issue,” said Caffrey.

“I think the survey is valuable. I do think there is value and it is important that the department continue to have a survey of this membership,” said board member Tina Kempin.

Caffrey also shared with the board that he is working with the Employer’s Council, a Denver-based, non-profit specializing in human resources services, to conduct an independent investigation specifically related to any discrimination or harassment concerns. Caffrey estimates the investigation will take around 10-15 hours with an anticipated expense of $2,000-$3,000 based on the hourly rate of $195 an hour.

The board agreed to allow Caffrey to initiate the investigation, keep the cost at a reasonable level and report back as needed. “We expect that to take a few weeks and look forward to addressing any issues they might identify,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, the board received 15 or so letters from both sides in support of the board’s decision to reverse Fischer’s termination, questioning the leadership of the department, and those against the reversal and in support of the district’s leadership.

The board discussed how to address the comments, as some were written anonymously. “As a board member I feel like there are several letters out there from all different sides that now you have to look at and respond to,” said Kempin.

The board has a scheduled strategic planning work session on June 4 and 5 and expressed the desire to also use that time to figure out how to address the complaints around the culture.