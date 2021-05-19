Elk Avenue outdoor face covering requirement lifted

County moves to modified Blue on Coronameter

[ By Kendra Walker and Katherine Nettles ]

Elk Avenue is now (mostly) mask-free and all other outdoor venues across Gunnison County, from the Crested Butte Community School playgrounds to Mountaineer Square, are now allowing people—especially those fully vaccinated against COVID—to roam without face coverings. Inside shared public spaces, such as restaurants, grocery stores and other stores, the mask requirement remains for at least another week or two.

Gunnison County public health announced this week the move to a modified Blue level of the Coronameter, in recognition of the county’s accomplishment in achieving over 70 percent of first dose vaccinations. The modified Blue level removes the requirement of facial coverings outdoors, effective May 17. As facial coverings will no longer be required outdoors, the county still strongly encourages unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks. Face coverings will still be required indoors in public spaces, but the county anticipates making further modifications to the requirement when transitioning to Green, hopefully later this month.

In light of the public health order update, the Crested Butte Town Council voted on Monday, May 17 to remove the mask mandate for Elk Avenue that has been in place since last spring. The council was hesitant to remove the mandate without Gunnison County public health director Joni Reynold’s direction, and after discussion on May 5, town staff reached out to Reynolds on lifting the requirement.

Reynolds responded by email on May 11, according to town manager Dara MacDonald.

“The complexity of outdoor mask risk can be cumbersome and I think it would be too difficult to message when it’s important to wear a mask and when it’s not required. I don’t see a significant risk in the majority of the outdoor activities, especially passing others on Elk Avenue or brief outdoor conversations. Outdoor dining is much safer than indoor dining also due to increased ventilation,” wrote Reynolds.

Councilmember Mona Merrill said she felt very safe dropping the requirement and “being consistent with all of Denver.

“It’s a great time to be able to walk around and see people’s faces again, to be civil and human, and I’m all for it,” she said. The council voted unanimously in favor of lifting the mandate.

The Mt. Crested Butte town council this week also agreed unanimously to lift their face covering mandate on Crested Butte Way. The Town Center Association removed their face covering mandate for Mountaineer Square on April 28.

Following the county’s announcement, Gunnison Watershed School District superintendent Leslie Nichols informed staff and parents this week of updated mask protocols for school and all school-sponsored activities. Through the end of the year, masks will be required indoors, in buses and Suburbans for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Masks can be off outside for everyone.

As of Monday, 9,299 residents in Gunnison County are fully vaccinated, keeping us on track for reaching 10,000 fully vaccinated by Memorial Day. Approximately 10,463 people have received their first dose.

According to Gunnison County public information officer Loren Ahonen, there are approximately 900 individuals overdue for their second dose, and he noted there have been some challenges surrounding the digital notifications for second dose scheduling and delivery. Those due for their second dose are encouraged to come to one of the walk-in clinics to finish the vaccination cycle.

Following last week’s announcement that adolescents ages 12-15 could receive the Pfizer vaccine, Ahonen said that a lot of families came in right away with their applicable kids. “On day one of being able to provide vaccination for those 12 and older we delivered doses to approximately 25 percent of adolescents with identified interest. We hope to continue drawing this population into the clinics as word spreads around eligibility and the ability to walk-in and receive vaccination.

“We will continue to offer Pfizer and the ability to serve adolescents at our clinics this week and beyond. Minors require parental consent – which can be delivered in person, with written permission, or verbally over the phone,” he said.

Ahonen also noted that the vaccination clinics last weekend were busier than they have been in quite some time. The next walk-in clinic is on Thursday, May 20 from 11:30-1 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at the Fred Field Center. Other vaccine sites include Clark’s Market in Crested Butte for appointments, the Mesa County Convention Center on 159 Main Street for walk-ins and City Market and Walmart for appointments.