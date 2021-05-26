Titans boys lacrosse wins first game of the season

“Heading into that second game the energy was very high”

[ by Than Acuff ]

The Crested Butte Titans boys lacrosse team continues to make strides in their inaugural season including notching their first win for the program this past weekend.

The team is relegated to a JV schedule due to state athletics rules but the level of competition appears to be spot on as the Titans and their coaches continue to work through the nuances of the sport as well as maintaining efforts with basic stick work and fitness.

While their first home game two weeks ago was cancelled due to COVID issues with their opponent, the Titans continued work throughout the erratic weather patterns to prepare.

“We dealt with some inclement weather that led to some box lacrosse in the gym,” says coach Buck Seling. “The practices were a nice change of pace from being outside on the larger field.”

The team headed to Summit High School in Vail on Friday, May 21 for two games opening with the Battle Mountain JV squad. Battle Mountain was coming into the game 3-1 racking up several big wins over opponents and with the Titans missing some players, others were called into action in different positions.

They held tough against Battle Mountain falling behind just 3-0 by the end of the first period. The Titans stepped up their game in the second period to outscore Summit 3-0 and head into halftime tied 3-3.

Battle Mountain eventually eked out a 6-4 win over the Titans but with strong efforts across the board including a defense that held the high-scoring Battle Mountain attack in check, spirits were high among the Titan players.

“I was impressed with our attackmen’s relentless riding ability,” says Seling. “Riding and clears were definitely key factors in that first game. After that first game the kids were pretty pumped up.”

Brendan Hartigan led the scoring with two goals with Jack Pierson and Riley Davis scoring one each. Ace Gaither tallied two assists, Kody Bodine added another assist and goalie Ty Pulliam finished with five saves.

The Titans then faced the Summit High School JV in the second game riding high off their effort in the first game of the day to take a 4-0 lead in the first period.

“Heading into that second game the energy was very high,” says Seling. “I believe the game with Battle Mountain provided our team confidence that they could step up their game and play with more passion.”

Led by the efforts of Gavin Fisher, the Titans continued to push with a win within reach and sealed the deal in the second half with continued effort to win 8-4. Gaither finished with a hat trick, Hartigan tacked on two goals and two assists, lance Lakoski scored two as well and Henry Hubbard added in a solo goal. Pulliam finished the game with six assists.

“It was great to get our first win for this new high school lacrosse program so early in the first season,” says Seling. “We have yet to have every player at a practice or a game because of having our season start so late in the school year and having so many conflicts with schedules. My hope is in the last three weeks of our season we can continue to grow in our development as lacrosse players and have fun doing it as a team.”

The Titans remain on the road this week with two more games back at Summit High School and then a game at Montrose High School on Friday, May 28 at 4 p.m.