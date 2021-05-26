Titans track and field battle at Tiger Invite

“I couldn’t be more proud at how the whole team functioned and performed at the Del Norte meet”

[ by Than Acuff ]

After testing the waters of competition last week, the Crested Butte Titans track and field team continued their podium ways in their second meet of the season at the Tiger Invite in Del Norte on Friday, May 21.

The Titans’ workouts were customized following their first meet of the season as they prepared for Del Norte with some of the focus turned toward putting together relays.

“It was a quick turnaround with a Saturday meet and then another one on Friday and you really only have time for one tough workout with the quick turnaround,” says coach Mitchel Robertson. “We were able to put together some relays and those went amazing.”

Twenty-six teams showed up for the Tiger Invite making for a sizeable field of competition for the Titans compared to their first meet of the year where there were just 15 teams. That can rattle the athletes but the Titans stepped up on the day.

“Before the races you saw some nervous kids but after the races you saw a jump in their confidence,” says Robertson. “I think they handled it really well.”

The relays were the big standouts at Del Norte. Having just put the boys’ 4×400-meter relay team and the girls’ 4×200-meter relay teams together the week prior, both took on the challenge and ran with it.

The boys’ team of Connor Williams, Porter Washburn, Erik Wasinger and Davis McNeill proved untouchable as they ran away from the competition to win with 150 meters to spare. Not only that, but they laid down the sixth fastest time in the state for 2A schools despite running in a 15-20 mile per hour wind.

“Modestly speaking, we’re looking to take a medal at state,” says Robertson.

The girls’ team of Sam Merck, Ellie Duryea, Lhotse Wyckoff and Hayes Freeman saw success in their 4×200-meter race as well placing second and look to continue to build on their initial success.

“With some more focus on that relay I think we can do well,” says Robertson.

Individuals posted podium results across a number of events as well. On the girls’ side of things, Freeman took fifth in the 200-meter individual sprint, Ruby Pendy placed third in the 1,600-meter run, India Nornes finished third in the 800-meters, Duryea posted a second place finish in the 300-meter hurdles and Merck jumped to a second place in the high jump.

Williams was the standout results-wise among the boys winning both the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter races with Oliver White placing fourth and fifth in the same races. Ben Barney placed third in the high jump and McNeill and Wasinger tied for fourth in the triple jump. And while results were solid throughout a variety of events, Robertson touts the energy of the individuals and team throughout the entire meet.

“We’ve always put a huge emphasis on putting in full effort on yourself and for the team and everyone was hyped up about everyone’s effort,” says Robertson. “I couldn’t be more proud at how the whole team functioned and performed at the Del Norte meet.”

The Titans track and field team now enters somewhat unchartered territory with the uniqueness of the season and its continuation past the end of school. As far as preparation, Robertson has the team now tapering a bit on mileage and getting more time with strength training.

“The focus now is getting them stronger in the weight room,” explains Robertson. Feeling stronger when finishing the race and the training will go far for our jumpers as well.”

While they don’t have a meet on their schedule right now, Robertson is looking to get them one more meet for sure, possibly two, before the state championships at the end of June. And once school ends on June 4, workouts will continue for those that have goals, both personally and on the track.

“There’s no expectations for some of the kids, the ones that may not have a shot at state, to stick around and practice if they have other things going on,” says Robertson. “I’m giving them the opportunity to continue working on their goals. If some just want to stick around and lift and run, I’ll be there as a resource. I’m open to anything as long as they handle it correctly.”