Western yet to appoint interim president

Next meeting scheduled Thursday, May 20

[ By Katherine Nettles ]

The Western Colorado University board of trustees held a special meeting on Friday, May 14, to discuss personnel matters in executive session following the news that president Greg Salsbury is stepping down. Salsbury’s last day will be June 29. The trustees were not prepared to appoint an interim president, but stated during the public portion of the meeting that they are taking substantial input from the community as to a temporary appointee and simultaneously beginning “a nationwide search” for a new president.

“That will encompass a committee including community, students, faculty, staff as well as trustees,” said the trustees’ legal counsel, Jacquelynn Rich Frederick, of the Colorado Attorney General’s office.

The board is meeting again on May 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the agenda includes potential action items of appointing an interim president and establishing a presidential hiring committee.